20 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among them, two were from Arsikere, three in Belur, six in Channarayapatna, seven in Hassan, and one each in Holenaraipur and Sakleshpur. As many as 355 people are under treatment in the district. So far 1,366 people have died in the district due to the infection.

Shivamogga reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 and one died due to the infection on the day. All five fresh cases were reported in Shivamogga taluk. As many as 62 people are under treatment in the district. So far 1,071 people have died due to the infection in the district.


