2 youth stabbed to death over row during cricket tournament near Bengaluru

February 18, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Security personnel were posted at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru as residents staged a protest over the murder of two youth during a cricket tournament organised ahead of Maha Shivaratri on February 17.

Bharath kumar, 23, an engineering graduate, and Prateek, 17, pursuing PU education, were stabbed to death by four men who had come to watch a cricket match at the Karnataka Public School ground.

According to the police, spectators and participants objected to the accused trying to park their car inside the ground. A heated argument ensued, following which the enraged public attacked the group and damaged the car, forcing them to flee.

The accused confronted Bharath and Prateek, who had nothing to do with the fight and were waiting at a bus stop, wearing T-shirts given by organisers of the tournament.

The accused attacked the duo and stabbed them repeatedly before fleeing from the spot.

The duo was found in a pool of blood. They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed..

The police have identified the accused, and have formed special teams to track them down.