18 police officers win President’s medal

Eighteen police officers from the State have been conferred the police medal for meritorious service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day.

N. Srinivas, principal, SP, PTS Kadur, Pratap Singh Thorat, Dy. SP, Bantwal, T.M. Shivakumar, Dy. SP, High Court Security, J.H. Inamdar, Dy. SP, DCRB Kalaburagi, N.T. Srinivasa Reddy, Dy. SP, CID Forest Cell, Narasimhamurthy, Dy. SP, CID, Raghavendra Rao Shindey, ACP, Bengaluru, Prakash R., DySP, ACB, Bengaluru, Dhruvaraj. B. Patil, CPI, Dharwad, Mohammed Ali S., PI, ACB, Bengaluru, G.C. Raja, CPI, Mysuru, Ravi B.S, CPI, Chikkamagaluru, Mufid Khan, Special RPI, KSRP, Mahadevaiah, special ARSI, KSRP, R. Murali, Special ARSI, KSRP, Basavaraja B. Andemmanavar, Assistant Intelligence Officer, State Intelligence, Balkrishna D. Shindhe, ASI, Belagavi, and Ranjith Shetty, ASI, Bengaluru are the officers who have won the President’s medal for 2022.