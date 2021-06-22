1.8 lakh vaccinated in two days

Belagavi has vaccinated over 1.80 lakh people aged above 18 in two days.

This is part of the 10.29 lakh vaccinated till now. The State government has set a target of covering 37.05 lakh people aged above 18. This is around 67% of the estimated 55 lakh population in the district. Officers said that they have reached out to nearly 30% of the targeted population.

However, the number of those who have received their two doses remains very low. Only 1,58,949 people have been given both the doses, out of the 10,02,136 vaccinated in the district till now.

On Tuesday, officers of the Health and other departments and various city and town municipal corporations administered vaccine to 1.01 lakh people. On Monday, they gave vaccine to 79,000 people.

Members of Legislative Assembly inaugurated the vaccination drive in some centres and encouraged people to get vaccinated. MLA Abhay Patil sat at the registration counter and helped enter the names of those who had queued up. As many as 500 vaccination centres had been set up in the district, of which five were in private hospitals.

Belagavi stands second in the list of districts with the highest vaccinations per day, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in a meeting of officers here on Tuesday.

He said that the second dose will be administered after 12 weeks of the first dose, as per the Union government guidelines. He asked Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to monitor and ensure that all those who have been given just one dose are traced and persuaded to take the second dose within 12-16 weeks from the date of their first dose.