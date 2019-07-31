1.8 lakh cusecs of water released from Narayanpur dam

High quantum of water was discharged from Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district to the Krishna river after the reservoir received heavy amount of inflow from Almatti dam in Bagalkot district.

According to information provided by officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., 1.8 lakh cusecs of water was discharged at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, while the same amount of water was the inflow into the reservoir. Officials opened 20 gates to discharge water and maintained the safety level. The present water level in the reservoir stood at 490.2 metres against 492.25 FRL, sources confirmed.

The bridge that connects Yadgir district with Raichur district near Kollur village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district is expected to submerge and possibly cut connectivity between these districts. The Revenue and Police officials have been deployed at both sides as precautionary measures, sources said. The increased water level in the Krishna continued to affect transportation in Raichur district. Road connectivity between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal in Lingsagur taluk was cut off after the bridge constructed across the Krishna river submerged and vehicles were diverted to Hanchinal via Jaldurga.

D.S. Hulageri, MLA for Lingsagur, visited Sheelahalli and other villages.