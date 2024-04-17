GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹17.98 crore seized in Dharwad raid, confirm authorities

April 17, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The raid by Excise Department officials in Dharwad on Tuesday night has led to a huge cash haul amounting to ₹17.98 crore, authorities have confirmed.

On Tuesday, based on a tip-off, officials of the Excise Department raided a flat at Arna Apartment in Dharwad but found huge cash instead. They, in turn, alerted the election flying squad. The squad, after finding cash over ₹10 lakh, alerted Income Tax sleuths.

The IT sleuths took up investigation and subsequently, after counting, found currency notes running into ₹17,98,03,100, a release from the office of the Election Returning Officer said.

The IT officials have registered a case. They have also initiated action against Basavaraj Dattannavar, an accountant working for a contractor firm. Further investigation is on, the release said.

