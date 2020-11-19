1,791 new cases, 21 deaths reported on Wednesday

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths, taking the total infections to 8,65,931 and toll to 11,578. In addition, the State has seen 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients due to other causes.

The day also saw 1947 discharges, adding up to 8,29,188 in all, according to the Health Department’s bulletin. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 933 are from Bengaluru Urban. The district also accounted for 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K. said that Bengaluru’s COVID-19 case fatality rate - at 1.1% - is the lowest among all major cities in the country.

“With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, the city’s recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94% and active rate stands at 4.93%,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.