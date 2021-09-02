Karnataka

169 engineering students of KLE get jobs

KLE College of Engineering and Technology is located in Chikkodi in Belagavi district, Karnataka.  

 

As many as 169 students of KLE College of Engineering and Technology in Chikkodi in Belagavi district were placed in various companies through campus recruitment.

At a recent round of interviews, various companies picked up students who passed out in 2020-21. Nehal Charati has been placed with the highest package of ₹10 lakh per annum.

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Presidio, Sankey Solutions, Just Dial, PEOL Technologies, Janmo Technologies, Prodapt solutions, Intellect Design Arena limited, Mindtree, Aarbee Structures Private Limited were among the companies that took part in the placement process.

 

Prasad Rampure, principal, congratulated students and staff of the Placement Cell, who mentored the graduates through personality development courses, mock interviews, mock resume scrutiny and company specific training. Faculty members worked on enhancing communication skills of students through the language laboratory and activity room.


