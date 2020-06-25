1,61,810 students, in all, write exam in six districts of Kalyana Karnataka

A total of 1,61,810 Class X students appeared for the second language paper on the first day of the SSLC examination in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region on Thursday.

According to data from the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPIs), 1,71,621 students were to take the examination across six the educational districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region, out of which 9,811 students remained absent.

As the pandemic has caused a major worry among people, a large number of parents accompanied their children to the examination centres and were also found waiting outside the centres to provide moral support to them. The DDPIs said that the students were provided face masks earlier and a few of them received it today. Both the students and teachers were wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in the exam centres as per the standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19.

In Kalaburagi district, of the 41,604 students registered to write the exam, 39,129 appeared on day one and 2,475 students remained absent for the language paper.

As many as 25,327 students in Bidar district were registered to write the exam, of which 23,614 were present for the exam and 1,713 remained absent.

Out of the 39,300 students registered to write the exam in Ballari district, 37,309 appeared and 1,991 were absent. Of the total 27,544 students in Raichur district, 26,137 students wrote the exam and 1,407 were absent.

As many as 14,617 students appeared for the exam against the total registered 15,676 in Yadgir district. And, 1,059 students were absent.

In Koppal district, 22,170 students were registered, of which 21,004 wrote the exam and 1,166 students remained absent.