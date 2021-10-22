150 ITIs upgraded by Tatas to open on Nov. 1

About 150 industrial training institutes (ITIs), which are being upgraded by Tata Technologies Ltd. (TTL) under UDYOGA programme, are ready to be inaugurated in two weeks.

They will begin training of students with advanced courses from November 1, according to Higher Education and Skill Development Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. Addressing a press conference after inspecting an ITI at Peenya in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Minister said admissions to the advanced courses were in progress.

The trades that had been permitted as part of the curriculum include Advanced CNC Machining, Basics of Design and Virtual Verification, Artisan Using Advanced Tools, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Manufacturing Process Control, and Automation and Mechanic Electric Vehicle, he said.

The total cost of the project was ₹4,636 crore (State Government 12% and TTL 88%) and in addition to this, the Government was spending ₹220 crore for creation of new civil infrastructure. On the technology side, the investment would bring latest equipment such as CNC machines, laser cutting machine, Additive Manufacturing or 3D printing machine, industrial robotics, and advanced software, stated an official release.