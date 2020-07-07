15 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

The city police continue to be vulnerable to COVID-19. As many 15 personnel in the Whitefield division tested positive on Monday. Of these, 12 were attached to HAL police station.

According to an official, a policeman from the station had first tested positive on June 27. The station was subsequently sealed and sanitised. “The last arrest by the HAL police was on June 15, and all those who were arrested had tested negative,” said the senior police officer.

This is not the first time that several policemen from one station have been infected. At least 23 personnel attached to Kalasipalyam police station tested positive recently.

To date, 27 police personnel and other staff members working in various police stations in Whitefield division have contracted COVID-19. “So far, five personnel have been discharged,” the official said.