15 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

The city police continue to be vulnerable to COVID-19. As many 15 personnel in the Whitefield division tested positive on Monday. Of these, 12 were attached to HAL police station.
According to an official, a policeman from the station had first tested positive on June 27. The station was subsequently sealed and sanitised. “The last arrest by the HAL police was on June 15, and all those who were arrested had tested negative,” said the senior police officer.
This is not the first time that several policemen from one station have been infected. At least 23 personnel attached to Kalasipalyam police station tested positive recently.
To date, 27 police personnel and other staff members working in various police stations in Whitefield division have contracted COVID-19. “So far, five personnel have been discharged,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath