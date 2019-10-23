15 blackbucks on display at Tyavarekoppa safari

As many as 15 blackbucks that arrived to Tyavarekoppa tiger and lion safari near here from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru were being displayed for the public from Tuesday.

The safari already had one blackbuck. In addition to 15 blackbucks, the safari has also received six emu, four black swans, two nilgai, two phythons, and one Chinese ring necked pheasant from Mysuru zoo.

The animals arrived to Tyavarekoppa safari on October 5.

B. Mukundachandra, Executive Director of Tyavarekoppa safari, told The Hindu that the animals and birds were quarantined for 12 days and their health condition was closely monitored. As they have got accustomed to the new environment, they were put on public display.

The Tyavarekoppa safari has 371 animals that includes four lions and seven tigers. The boards bearing information on the lifestyle of the new arrivals would be installed before their enclosures soon, he said.