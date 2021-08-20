Karnataka

1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,36,077, on August 20. Of these, 352 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 17 deaths, the toll rose to 37,105. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,408 persons were discharged on August 20, taking the total recoveries to 28,77,785. At present, Karnataka has 21,161 patients.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.83%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.16%.

As many as 1,73,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,40,897 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,16,82,357.


