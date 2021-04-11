130 arrested for taking part in rave party in Alur taluk

The Hassan police conducted a raid on a private homestay near K. Hoskote in Alur taluk on Saturday night and arrested 130 people participating in a rave party where alcohol and other intoxicants were being served illegally.

A team of policemen, led by Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, conducted the raid based on a tip-off. The police seized around 20 cars, more than 50 two-wheelers, besides liquor and drugs. The estate is owned by Gagan, a resident of Iduru in Alur taluk. The police arrested him as well. All the arrested were brought to a marriage hall in Alur, where the police interrogated them.

The SP, speaking to presspersons in Alur, said the police received information about the rave party, involving people from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa and other places. As the State government had imposed a night curfew in Bengaluru, many people had joined the weekend party in the village. A few had travelled by vehicles with stickers suggesting that they were on emergency duty. “We have booked a case on charges of serving liquor illegally. We also found ganja at the spot,” the officer said. The arrested were subjected to blood test as well.

Police from Alur, Sakleshpur, and Hassan were involved in the raid. MLA for Sakleshpur H.K. Kumaraswamy commended the police action. Saying that such parties in the villages, known for frequent movement of elephants, were risky, he urged the police to take stern action against the organisers.