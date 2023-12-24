GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

126 trees chopped in Belur, forest department registers a case

Belur tahsildar Mamatha and her staff had noticed an unauthorised cut of trees at Nandagondanahalli on December 17, during her visit to the village

December 24, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has registered a complaint against two people on charges of cutting trees and seized timber, firewood, and billets worth over ₹11 lakhs at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk.

Belur tahsildar Mamatha and her staff had noticed an unauthorised cut of trees at Nandagondanahalli on December 17, during her visit to the village. She informed the Forest Department officials and instructed them to inquire into it. Later, a complaint was registered by the Belur Range Forest Officer. A case has been registered against Rakesh Shetty and Jayamma of Nandagondanahalli. The officers have seized 228 mtrs of firewood, 26 mtrs of billets, and 57 mtrs of timber from the spot. The seized materials have been shifted to Gendekatte Forest Park in Hassan.

D. Mohan Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the accused were absconding. They had cut 126 trees of different varieties, including honne, garige, havalige, spread over four acres and 30 guntas of land.

“The land is said to be gomala (grazing land), a government land. However, ownership has to be ascertained. Belur RFO has taken up the investigation into the incident after registering the case,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.