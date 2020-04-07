12 districts in Karnataka remain free from virus

As many as 12 districts in the State continue to remain free from COVID-19 even as 12 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 175.

While no new cases have been reported from the cluster hotspots of Nanjangud, Gowribidnur, and Bhatkal on Tuesday, Gadag and Mandya, which did not have cases so far, reported one and three positive cases, respectively.

The other cases include four participants of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and three contacts of earlier COVID-19 confirmed participants. As many as 25 persons have been discharged so far.

While three Tablighi event attendees (whom the department has now termed as those with travel history to Delhi) from Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural areas have tested positive, another person from the city has also tested positive.

Two persons from Bagalkot, including one who attended the congregation and another neighbour of the 75-year-old who succumbed to the infection, tested positive.

On Tuesday, one person each from Gadag and Kalagurgi with a history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) tested positive.

They did not have travel history or contact history. Another person from Kalaburagi, who is the daughter-in-law of the doctor who attended the 73-year-old who succumbed to the illness, tested positive.

Giving these details, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told presspersons that with eight more hospitals identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, the total bed strength in various hospitals in the State has increased to 4.030. This is apart from 250 ICU beds, the Minister said.

Of the total 920 samples of TJ attendees collected in the State, 623 are negative and 27 have tested positive. “We are awaiting reports of the rest,” he said.

The total government labs in the State have increased to 11 with ICMR approving one more government lab in KIMS, Hubbali. Besides, another private lab in Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru has also been approved, Mr. Kumar said.

No decision yet on extending lockdown

The State government has not taken any decision on extending the lockdown beyond April 14 as of now, said Mr. Kumar.

“While the spread has been noticed in 18 districts, the case load is high in three districts. We are monitoring the situation and discussing with experts. The COVID-19 task force comprising expert doctors such as C N Manjunath and Devi Prasad Shetty is likely to submit a report in two days. We will decide after that,” he said.