119 gram panchayats to go to the polls in Yadgir district this month

The first phase, on December 22, will cover Hunsagi, Surpur and Shahapur

The Election Commission has published a notification on elections to 119 gram panchayats in six taluks of Yadgir district under the Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

In a release here on Wednesday, she said that elections will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase, on December 22, will cover Hunsagi, Surpur and Shahapur, while the second will be held in Wadagera, Yadgir and Gurmitkal taluks on December 27, she added.

The model code of conduct came into force on November 30 and it will last till December 31 in the limits of the gram panchayats where elections are scheduled.

Any candidate or political party must have prior permission from the competent authority and the police before holding public rallies and processions, she said.

The details of the election process for the first phase are as follows: notification by election officer on December 7; last date for filing nomination paper December 11; scrutiny of nomination papers December 12; last date for withdrawing nomination papers December 14, and election will be held, if necessary, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 22.

The following are the details of the second phase: notifications by election officer on December 11; last date for filing nomination papers December 16; scrutiny of nomination papers December 17; last date for withdrawing nomination paers December 19, and election will be held, if necessary, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 27.

Re-election, if necessary, for the first phase will be held on December 24, while for the second phase, it will be organised on December 29. Counting for both the phases of elections will be taken up in the respective taluk centres at 8 a.m. on December 30 and the process will end by December 31, she said.

She said that 121 election officers and 134 assistant election officers have been appointed for the purpose.

As many as 22 election officers and 27 assistant election officers have been appointed in Yadgir taluk, followed by 17 and 18 in Gurmitkal, 26 and 28 in Shahapur, 17 and 18 in Wadagera, 21 and 23 in Surpur, 18 election officers and 20 assistant election officers in Hunsagi, respectively, Dr. Ragapriya said.