118 Excise Sub-Inspectors pass out of Police Training College

Trainees urged to serve the nation

Additional Commissioner of the Excise Department Venkat Raj has urged trainees to pledge themselves in serving the nation.

After inspecting a passing-out parade of 118 Excise Sub-Inspectors, including 41 women Sub-Inspectors, at the Police Training College in Naganahalli on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, Mr. Raj reiterated that the officials should be committed to working dedicatedly for the welfare of the people and society.

He said that the officials should always be particular about their uniform as it is the symbol of their status and pride.

Mr. Raja also expressed happiness as more number of women are coming forward to serve the nation. Today, women and girls have excelled in all fields of activity. He appealed to all women to take the lead in every field of life. Mr. Raj said that the Excise Sub-Inspectors have completed four-month physical training and two-month theory session in updating knowledge in special laws, Excise and police Acts, Excise manual, Indian Penal Code and other Acts for the effective discharge of their duties.

Principal of the Police Training College Iada Martin Marbaniang said that the 1,699 officials, including PSIs, RSIs and Excise Sub-Inspectors, and 4796 personnel, including civil police constables, assistant police constables, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel, have received training since 2003 in the college.

Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George, Deputy Police Commissioner Kishore Babu and City Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande were present.