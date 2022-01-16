Karnataka

1,176 new cases in Hassan

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in Hassan.

The district reported 1,176 fresh cases on Sunday taking the total active cases increased to 4,059.

One person died and three infected are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, 490 were reported in Hassan taluk, 217 in Channarayapatna taluk, 107 in Arsikere, 88 in Alur, 71 in Arkalgud, 72 in Belur, 76 in Holenarasipur, 50 in Sakaleshpur, and five more from other districts.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,385 people have died in the district.


