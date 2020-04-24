111 containment zones marked in Karnataka

There are a total of 111 containment zones in Karnataka. Over 31 lakh people reside in the buffer zones around the containment zones.

At a press conference, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that a total of 31.68 lakh people from 6.77 lakh households live in the buffer zones. He also said that a total of 377 patients are tested positive for COVID-19 in the 111 containment zones.

Around the containment zones, buffer zones are created by including the area within a 7-km radius and in urban areas, the officials can restrict it to 5 km.

Mr. Kumar said the government has banned the movement of people in these zones and the delivery of all essentials will be done at the doorstep of citizens. He also said that these areas would continue to remain as containment zone until no COVID-19 positive case is reported for the next 28-days from the zone. The Minister said that 71 commanders are monitoring these zones and ensuring that there is no movement of people outside their homes.

Mr. Kumar said that Bengaluru has 21 containment zones, while Kalaburagi has 16 such and Mysuru 14.

All the primary and secondary contacts within the containment zones will be carefully monitored and they must be under home quarantine.

The definition of a containment area varies from place to place.

A circular states, “If a COVID-19 positive case is found in an apartment complex, then the entire block or apartment tower will be declared a containment zone. If it is a single block apartment, then the entire apartment complex will be declared as containment zone. Similarly, if the COVID-19 patient is found in an independent house or villa, the 100-m radius area, including the street on which the patient’s house is located, will be declared as containment zone.” In the case of slums in urban localities, the entire slum will be declared as containment zone.