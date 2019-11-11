Karnataka

11 trains speeded up, timings revised

This is consequent to the removal of speed restrictions on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Mysuru route

The running time of 11 trains on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Mysuru route has been speeded up consequent to the removal of speed restrictions. These restrictions were put in place by the South Western Railway authorities at certain sections.

A direct consequence of this decision is a reduction in the commuting time between the two cities and the stations enroute if travelling by these trains.

Five trains departing from Bengaluru city towards Mysuru will be speeded up and six trains originating from Mysuru will be speeded up, as per the SWR directive.

New dates

The revised running time will come into effect from November 13 in case of Train No.12975 Jaipur-Mysuru Express. It will come into effect from November 14 in case of 8 trains and from November 15 in case of two trains. The reduction in the travelling time will vary from 10 minutes to 30 minutes.

