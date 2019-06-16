1,029 candidates to receive degrees at UAS-D convocation

Trilochan Mohapatra, Director-General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will deliver the convocation address at the 32nd annual convocation of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, here on Monday.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, M.B. Chetti, Vice-Chancellor of UAS-D, said that Agriculture Minister and Pro Chancellor N.H. Shivashankar Reddy will preside over the function at farmers’ knowledge centre on the varsity campus.

Prof. Chetti said that 1,029 candidates would be conferred with various degrees at the convocation.

793 in person

He said of them, 793 would receive degrees in person and the remaining 236 will be degrees in absentia.

He said 632 undergraduate candidates will receive their degrees in Agricultural Sciences, Forestry, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Home Science, B.Tech, and B.Tech Food Technology.

As many as 321candidates will receive their postgraduate degrees, namely M.Sc. Agriculture (264), MBA-Agri Business (7), M.Sc. Forestry (9), and MHSc. (41), he said.

Prof. Chetti said that the university will be conferring doctoral degrees to 76 candidates, 43 gold medals, and nine cash prizes to meritorious students.

Prof. Chetti said that UAS-D had emerged as the 83rd best university in the country as per a survey by the Human Resources Department through National Institutional Ranking Framework. The Vice-Chancellor said that UAS-D had developed four crop varieties, namely Dh-256 in groundnut, Dsb-31 in soybean, BRHM-1 in maize, and DHN-15 in hybrid napier bajra.

Projects

Prof. Chetti said 21 new externally funded projects with a budget outlay of ₹5.62 crore were sanctioned for research during the year, while the State government had sanctioned two research programmes of ₹8.5 crore.

To a query, he said that the proposal on implementation of Israeli technology based farming system had been submitted to the government.

Siddu Chindi of College of Agriculture, Dharwad, has bagged two gold medals by securing 9.17 CGPA in the four-year B.Sc. Agriculture degree programme while Ajaykumar H. from College of Agriculture, Hanumanamatti, has also bagged two gold medals, and one cash prize.

Nikita Bhovi from College of Agriculture, Dharwad, Harish T. from College of Agriculture, Vijayapura, Varun M.N. from College of Forestry, Sirsi, Anusha K.J. and Ashwini T.S. from College of Community Sciences have bagged one gold medal each.

In the postgraduate section, Ganesh Prasad, M.Sc. in Genetics & Plant Breeding has bagged two gold medals and one cash prize.

Harshita Y.R., M.Sc. Agricultural Economics, Tinu Thomas, M.Sc. in Crop Physiology, and Vaishnavi Sangam and Chitra Das, M.Sc. in Agriculture Extension Education, have bagged two gold medals each.