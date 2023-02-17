₹1,000 crore set aside to commence work on Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme

February 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The State Budget has some important provisions for the development of North Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday that the Karnataka government will set aside ₹1,000 crore to commence work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme.

This is the first time the State government has made such a significant allocation for the scheme. He thanked the Prime Minister and the Union government for approving the revised detailed project report on the Mahadayi basin projects. He promised speedy action on the same. He also promised to release ₹5,000 crore for the next phase of the Upper Krishna project.

“The next phase includes increasing the height of the dam and land acquisition for the proposed immersion area, at an estimated cost of ₹35,000 crore,’‘ Mr. Bommai said. Work on the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line will be speeded up, he said, and ₹150 crore was set aside for land acquisition for the project.

The Mudhol Hound Development Project at Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University’s Canine Research and Information Centre in Mudhol will get a ₹5 crore boost. “This will include setting up of various infrastructure facilities like dog pounds, breeding unit, genetic research centre, farmers training centre, a cattle pen, a hen yard, and others,’‘ Veeranna K.C., vice chancellor, KVAFSU, said. Work will start after the Mudhol Hound Development Committee meeting scheduled this month, he said.

CRIC has supplied Mudhol hounds to nine Central and State defence and security agencies including the Indian Army and Karnataka police. The Centre won the first Make in India award in 2015.

The Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) will set up new industrial clusters in nine places.

The CM said that these places include Kodkani in Uttara Kannada District, Kanagala in Belagavi, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara, Chitthapura in Kalaburagi, Byragondanahalli-Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru, Humnabad in Bidar, Raichur rural, Hoovinahipparagi in Vijayapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga. Six of them are in northern Karnataka.