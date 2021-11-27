10 left in the fray for Council elections in Dharwad

Independent withdraws nomination papers

With one of the Independent candidates withdrawing his nomination papers before the deadline ended, there are now 10 candidates in the fray in the Dharwad Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council elections. Polling for the twin-member constituency is scheduled to take place on December 10. On Friday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, Independent candidate Mahesh Hogesoppin withdrew his nomination papers.

In fact, a total of 12 candidates had filed their nomination papers and of these, the nomination papers of one Independent candidate was rejected as it was not accompanied by a valid affidavit. MLC Pradeep Shettar is seeking re-election from the constituency on behalf of the BJP, while Congress nominee Saleem Ahmed is contesting for the first time from the constituency. Apart from them, there are six Independent candidates and two candidates from the Janata Party in the fray.

Voters

A total of 7,503 candidates from the districts of Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag are eligible to cast their votes in the election.

A total of 504 polling booths will be set up in the three districts. There will be 144 polling stations in Dharwad, 130 in Gadag and 230 in Haveri district. Dharwad has 2,165 voters, Gadag 1,969 and Haveri has the highest number of 3,369 voters. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on UAS campus in Dharwad on December 14.