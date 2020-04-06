10 kept in quarantine in Vijayapura

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal has said that the police on March 30 found 10 persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat of Surat, Gujarat, who were staying at a place in Nagahan village of Indi taluk.
Informing this at a press conference here on Monday, he said that these 10 persons who entered Vijayapura district a week ago, have been kept in a government building under quarantine.
“Of them, two have shown symptoms of cough and cold; thus, their samples would be sent for tests. Till then, they would remain under observation,” he said.
To a question, he said that the men said that they walked long distances to reach Vijayapura via Maharashtra.
He added that the police are also investigating to find out whether they had met anybody who had returned from Nizamuddin in New Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.