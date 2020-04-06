Karnataka

10 kept in quarantine in Vijayapura

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal has said that the police on March 30 found 10 persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat of Surat, Gujarat, who were staying at a place in Nagahan village of Indi taluk.

Informing this at a press conference here on Monday, he said that these 10 persons who entered Vijayapura district a week ago, have been kept in a government building under quarantine.

“Of them, two have shown symptoms of cough and cold; thus, their samples would be sent for tests. Till then, they would remain under observation,” he said.

To a question, he said that the men said that they walked long distances to reach Vijayapura via Maharashtra.

He added that the police are also investigating to find out whether they had met anybody who had returned from Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

