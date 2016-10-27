‘Implement MNREGA properly to stem migration of farmers’

C.G. Chinnaswamy, chairman of the Fourth State Finance Commission (SFC), on Wednesday expressed concern over the impact of severe drought on farmers and urged the Mandya Zilla Panchayat to ensure that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) is implemented effectively to prevent migration of farmers.

He was addressing officials and elected representatives at the ZP auditorium while reviewing the financial position of the panchayat.

Panchayat Raj institutions should utilise the provisions of various development schemes, especially MNREGA, to provide much-needed relief to farmers who are migrating to other places in pursuit of alternative employment, he said.

Mr. Chinnaswamy also urged the local bodies to give importance to generating revenue and implementing programmes in education and other sectors.

H.D. Amaranath and H. Shashidhar, other members of the commission, also urged the local bodies to hold programmes to publicise government-sponsored schemes. J. Premakumari, president of the ZP, vice-president Sujatha, CEO B. Sharath and others were present.