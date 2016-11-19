‘Hakki habba’ at Daroji

The third edition of Karnataka ‘Hakki habba’ (Birds Festival) would be celebrated at Daroji Karadi dhama, near Hampi, on January 5, 6 and 7. The first two festivals were held in Mysuru and Uttara Kannada districts.

Daroji Karadi dhama is also the biggest sloth bear sanctuary in Asia, with rich flora and fauna. Over 200 bird species have already been recorded in and around Daroji and the district has been a haven for migratory birds including Great Indian Bustards, flamingos, and bar-headed geese.

The festival is being organised by the Department of Forest and Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board, in association with local bird watchers association, according to S.K. Arun, amateur wildlife photographer and honorary district wildlife warden.

Mr. Arun said that several experts were expected to participate in the festival and interact with the participants. “We are planning to make the festival broad based. Apart from lectures, there would be panel discussions, exhibition of bird photographs, with stress on birds and wildlife in and around Daroji, bird walks and the like. To motivate people into bird watching and photography, there would be sessions by experts giving tips on how to identify birds and take photographs”, he added.