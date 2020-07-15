National

Kalyan Singh appears in court in Babri demolition case

Kalyan Singh. File

Kalyan Singh. File  

“I am innocent,” former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh said on Monday after he appeared before a special CBI court here in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Talking to media after recording his statement, Mr. Singh said as the CM of U.P. he and his government had taken solid measures, including a three-tier security system, for the protection of the Babri Masjid.

Mr. Singh was the head of the State when the Mughal-era mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by a mob of karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

He alleged that the Congress government at Centre then implicated him on baseless allegations.

“There was a Congress government at the Centre then, so due to political vendetta, a case on baseless and false allegations was filed against me on the directions of the Central Government,” the BJP leader said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 4:04:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kalyan-singh-appears-in-court-in-babri-demolition-case/article32072718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY