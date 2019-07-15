Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor, Acharya Devvrat shifted to Gujarat

Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on July 15 appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat, who has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said the appointments of Mr. Mishra and Mr. Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
Mr. Mishra (78) had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP’s unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.
The Uttar Pradesh leader did not contest the last Lok Sabha election.
Mr. Devvrat (60) was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015. He will replace Governor of Gujarat O.P. Kohli, who retires on Monday.
