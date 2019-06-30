K. Natarajan takes over as Director-General of Coast Guard

K. Natarajan took over as the Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday. He is the 23rd chief of India’s coastal security force.

He took over form Rajendra Singh, who was the first Director-General to be appointed from within the force. Prior to taking over as D-G, Mr. Natarajan was the Coast Guard Commander, Western Seaboard.

Commissioned into the ICG in 1984, he has commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships such as advanced offshore patrols, offshore patrols, fast patrol vessel and inshore patrol vessel, the Coast Guard said.

PTI adds:

Mr. Natarajan has also served as the Commander Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu), the Commanding Officer Indian Coast Guard Ship Mandapam.

At the Coast Guard headquarters, his key staff assignments included Principal Director (Policy and Plans), Chairman Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations) and Coast Guard Advisor to the Director General of Indian Coast Guard.

Post 26/11, he was instrumental in giving a major fillip to the overall growth of the force in terms of setting up additional 20 stations, 10 air establishment, two regional headquarters, two seaboard headquarters and contract for 120 ships and boats.

In the rank of Inspector-General, he was also been the Commander of Operational Formations — Coast Guard Region (Andaman and Nicobar).