JSW Foundation to restore famous Mughal gardens in Kashmir

A new beginning in the conservation of the historic sites, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The J&K government has inked an MoU with the JSW Foundation, a social development arm of the business house JSW Group, for restoration and conservation of the famous Mughal gardens of Shalimar and Nishat Gardens in the Kashmir valley.

The MoU was signed by Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, and JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal in the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official said.

The JSW Foundation will assist and support J&K, both financially and technically, in preserving the two heritage gardens under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The signing of the MoU is a new beginning in the conservation of the historic sites, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s rich cultural heritage legacy,” L-G Sinha said.

Ms. Jindal also shared the action plan for the execution of the restoration project, which will be taken up in two phases. “The estimated cost of the conservation/restoration project of Nishat garden is ₹7 crores. A similar project is envisaged for the Shalimar garden also,” officials said.

The L-G said the J&K government was making continuous efforts to restore the ancient glory of the heritage places and propose them for inclusion in the World heritage sites.

Key components of sustainable development

“Preservation of ecology and cultural heritage along with growth in the industrial sector are key components of sustainable development.”

The Lt Governor has advised the executive agencies concerned to work in close coordination with all stakeholders and have an in-depth understanding of the historic facts and cultural significance while restoring the pristine glory of these heritage gardens.