Joint sitting of Parliament on Nov. 26 to mark 70 years of the Constitution

To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed by both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Wednesday.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present, sources said.

Besides members of both Houses of Parliament, former Presidents and Prime Ministers are also expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament, they said.

The joint sitting will start in the afternoon on November 26, and is likely to last for more than two hours.

The function will be similar to the midnight session of both Houses of Parliament, held in June 2017, to launch the new indirect tax regime GST.

A similar function was also held in 1997, when Parliament celebrated 50 years of Independence by holding a special midnight sitting of the two Houses.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949, and became effective from 26 January 1950.

An original copy of the Constitution is kept in the Parliament library.