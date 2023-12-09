J&K Police told to follow protocol to avoid attacks

December 09, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Police on December 8 directed personnel to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during duty hours and when on leave to fend off targeted attacks by militants. Meanwhile, the J&K Police is assessing the security situation ahead of the Supreme Court’s (SC) likely ruling on Monday over the dilution of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019.

The fresh directions came a day after a police officer who was shot by militants while he was playing cricket in Srinagar on October 29, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Two policemen were killed in two separate targeted attacks by militants in Kashmir in October this year.

“Fresh directions have been issued to one and all to follow SoPs while on leave or duty to avoid becoming soft targets,” Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the final rites of Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani were held in Srinagar. Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah visited the home of the deceased.

“Yes, we had inputs about a possible attack by terrorists. But mistakes happen and in this case also, a mistake happened and we lost an officer,” Mr. Kumar said, while referring to the attack on the police officer near his home in Eidgah area. Inspector Wani was shot at close range on October 29 by unidentified militants.

“A fool-proof mechanism has been put in place to avoid Eidgah-like incidents,” Mr. Kumar said.

The J&K Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are investigating the case. “Those involved will be eliminated or arrested soon,” Mr. Kumar said.

Police assess security

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar chaired a joint meeting of all district magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police of the Kashmir division on Friday afternoon in Srinagar.

“All the officers were briefed about the prevailing law and order situation and security scenario and field generated inputs on possible emerging situations were shared,” a police spokesman said.

All this is happening just ahead of an expected ruling by the Supreme Court (SC) in New Delhi on petitions challenging the Centre’s move to revoke provisions of Article 370 in 2019.

The police have asked all district heads “to keep an eye on the situation, and take preventive and punitive action against mischief, misinformation and misuse of social media”.

“Miscreants and mischievous elements should not be allowed to vitiate peace and harmony,” Mr. Kumar said.

Officers were sensitized about a calibrated response to deal with any situation, police added.