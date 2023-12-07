HamberMenu
J&K police officer, shot at by militants, succumbs to injuries in Delhi

Wani was shot at from a close range by militants when he was playing cricket at the Eidgah grounds in Srinagar on October 29

December 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A Jammu & Kashmir police officer, who was shot at and injured by militants on October 29 in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on December 7. 

An official said Masroor Ahmad Wani was shifted to Delhi on December 6 in a “critical condition”. Mr. Wani was shot at from a close range by militants when he was playing cricket at the Eidgah grounds in Srinagar.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sub-Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by militants in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood. My condolences to his loved ones and his J&K Police colleagues. May Allah grant his place in Jannat,” former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said.

J&K Director General of Police R.R. Swain said Wani was a courageous officer who had served valiantly amidst the looming threat of terrorism. “His sacrifice embodies the harsh reality our J&K policemen face, dedicating their lives to shield our communities from the shadows of terrorism,” Mr. Swain said.

“The cowardly attack on a policeman, enjoying a moment of leisure, is a stark reminder of the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan. This tragic incident strengthens our resolve at the J&K Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism,” the DGP said.

