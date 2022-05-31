J&K Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, 81, passes away

‘Prof. Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir,’ PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

‘Prof. Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir,’ PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Prof. Bhim Singh, 81, founder the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, died on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Singh, a lawyer by profession, has been unwell for some time and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “Prof. Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Jammu and Kashmir parties also expressed their condolences on the demise of Singh, who emerged as a major political face to represent the aspirations of people of the Jammu region.

“Prof. Singh was a leader committed to secular values who fought relentlessly for the rights of downtrodden and marginalised sections of society in and outside the State legislature. At a time when polarisation and divisiveness has dominated the political arena, he stood for communal harmony and fought tooth and nail against the forces, who are hell bent upon dividing the people and regions on the communal lines,” CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said.

“A man of many parts. Timeless, selfless and a crusader. He was my father’s colleague and friend. From riding across Sahara on a motorcycle to Palestine to Iraq — Bhim Singh Ji had friends all across. A born adventurer. May he rest in peace,” Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said.