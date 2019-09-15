J&K offers land for twin medi-cities

The J&K government on Saturday announced its first major move to invite private investors to buy land in the region to set up twin medi-cities, cleared by the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The Governor, who has approved the policy document, has directed the Revenue department to “identify and transfer the land” for the purpose, an official said. The policy offers various incentives to the private investors and entrepreneurs.

“The policy envisages declaration of well defined geographical areas having potential and being conducive for development as Medi-City to promote medical tourism in J&K,” he said.

J&K has pledged to support private investors by “providing land, financial aid and assistance”. The government said in its order that “residential areas, staff quarters and guest houses will be allowed in these cities”.

The government will facilitate fast clearance of project proposals through a web-based single window system allowing investors to avail the necessary approvals to establish and start their business operations through a single platform without any physical touch point with the approving and licensing authorities, the official said.

“The private investor would be required to design, finance, construct, equip the medi-city with necessary medical and non-medical infrastructure and run and maintain the facility,” the government spokesman said in a statement.

It will be the first attempt since the abrogation of the provisions of Articles 370 and 35A, which barred outsiders from buying land, to transfer State land for developmental activities.

An Apex Level Project Clearance Education Department has been set up by the Health and Medical Education Department “for speedy clearance of the project proposals”.

The J&K government has invited private investment in setting up medical colleges, super speciality centres, nursing, pharmaceuticals, hospital management, dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges, AYUSH centres and research centres. “The establishment of medi-cities will give a major boost to the health care delivery system in J&K,” the official said.

One medi-city would come up in Kashmir and another in Jammu, as per the plan. “Concerted efforts are also being made to develop the private healthcare sector in J&K to attain universal health coverage goals,” the official added.