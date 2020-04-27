National

J&K extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet

Cites enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment of militants

Citing “enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment of militants,” the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday extended the ban on high-speed mobile Internet till May 11.

In its latest order, the Home Department said there was spurt in militant violence and launch of new outfits. “There were well-founded apprehensions of the field agencies regarding enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment in the ranks as well as infiltration attempts, which heavily depend on high-speed Internet,” the order said.

The Home department said restrictions on the speed was in place “in order to curb uploading, downloading, circulation of provocative videos, guard against rumour-mongering, fake news, prevent the use of encrypted messaging and VOIP services for infiltration and coordinating [militant] activities.”

“ [The measure] is aimed to defeat the nefarious designs from across the border to propagate [militancy],” reads the order.

Mobile Internet was banned in J&K on August 5, 2019. However, 2G speed was restored after the Supreme Court’s direction in January.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 10:44:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jk-extends-ban-on-high-speed-mobile-internet/article31448325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY