JK: CBI raids premises of noted businessman in Roshni land scam case
Premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar were raided by CBI on Sunday after a case was registered against him
CBI on June 19, 2022 conducted searches at the premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others in the alleged Roshni Land allocation scam, officials said.
On June 15, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Chaudhary, and retired IAS officers and former Srinagar deputy commissioners Mehboob Iqbal and Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, they said.
The CBI has also named in the FIR other retired officers – Mohammad Afzal Bhat from Kashmir Administrative Service; the then Kashmir Additional Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (also Assistant Commissioner (Revnue, Srinagar); Mohammed Akram Khan, the then Tehsildar (Nazool); and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar, then Tehsiidar, Srinagar, they said.
What is the Roshni act?
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.