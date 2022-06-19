JK: CBI raids premises of noted businessman in Roshni land scam case

PTI June 19, 2022 18:10 IST

Premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar were raided by CBI on Sunday after a case was registered against him

CBI raids premises of noted businessman in Roshni land scam case in Srinagar | Photo Credit: PTI

CBI on June 19, 2022 conducted searches at the premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others in the alleged Roshni Land allocation scam, officials said. On June 15, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Chaudhary, and retired IAS officers and former Srinagar deputy commissioners Mehboob Iqbal and Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, they said. The CBI has also named in the FIR other retired officers – Mohammad Afzal Bhat from Kashmir Administrative Service; the then Kashmir Additional Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (also Assistant Commissioner (Revnue, Srinagar); Mohammed Akram Khan, the then Tehsildar (Nazool); and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar, then Tehsiidar, Srinagar, they said. What is the Roshni act? A video explainer on the 2001 Roshni Act enacted by Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir | Video Credit: The Hindu



