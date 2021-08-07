J&J’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India

Country now has five vaccines with Emergency Use Authorisation, says Health Minister

Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday tweeted the announcement and said now India had five vaccines with Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson had applied for EUA of its vaccine in India earlier this week. In a statement released on Friday, the firm noted that this move was an important milestone that paved the way to bringing the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India, and the rest of the world through a collaboration with Biological E. Limited.

It added that Biological E will be an important part of its global supply chain network, helping in the supply of the vaccine through extensive collaborations and partnerships with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the COVAX Facility.

“Our single-shot vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination,” the statement said.