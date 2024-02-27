Jharkhand Govt tables ₹1.28 lakh cr budget for FY’25 in Assembly

February 27, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Ranchi

The Jharkhand Government on February 27 tabled a ₹1.28 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY’25 were up by over 10% from the previous annual financial statement.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of ₹1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

“I lay on the table of the House a budget of ₹1,28,900 crore for the financial year 2024-25,” Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the Assembly.

This was the first Budget of the newly formed Champai Soren Government.

The Budget will meet the aspirations of every section of the society, including poor people, farmers, tribals and women, and will bolster the overall development of the State, he added.