JD(U)-BJP spat: Prashant Kishor posts video of Sushil Modi criticising Nitish Kumar

A war of words appears to be raging between ruling NDA alliance partners JD(U) and BJP leaders Prashant Kishor and Sushil Kumar Modi, as on Saturday Mr. Kishor attacked Mr. Modi while releasing an old video in which he was slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for having “betrayal in his DNA”.

While releasing the video on social media, Mr. Kishor, JD(U) leader and poll strategist, said, “No one can beat Sushil Modi in giving character certificate to people…his chronology is very clear”.

In the video posted on Mr. Kishor’s twitter handle, senior State BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is being heard slamming the Chief Minister for his betrayal to so many leaders and the BJP.

Earlier, Mr. Modi too had posted on his twitter handle saying, “it is ironic that those whom Nitish Kumar lifts from the ground to power, later became a problem for him…he (Mr. Kumar) gave some his chair, made some a member of the Rajya Sabha, picked someone from non-political backgrounds and held them at high position in the party but some of these have been thankless…in politics all is not always fair”.

It was said Mr. Modi’s tweet was in oblique reference to Mr. Kishor who, to everyone’s surprise, was earlier appointed JD(U)’s national vice-president by Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar had even called him “future” in politics which had caused much consternation among some senior party leaders. But, Mr. Kishor remained close to Mr. Kumar.

CAA, NRC issue

Recently, though, he put Mr. Kumar in a major embarrassment while urging him to clarify his stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Later, JD(U) leaders attacked Mr. Kishor for his utterances while questioning his political credibility.

Mr. Modi, who is also known for his closeness to Mr. Kumar, too tweeted slamming Mr. Kishor obliquely. In response, Mr. Kishor attacked him on Saturday by posting the old video.

Recently, another senior JD(U) leader Pawan Varma had attacked Mr. Kumar by writing a two-page letter to him, making references to some “private talks” he had with Mr. Kumar earlier regarding the BJP and the RSS.

Apparently infuriated the Chief Minister asked Mr. Varma to “go wherever he wants as he has my wishes”. Mr. Varma responded, “I’m free to go wherever I want but, first I need response to my letter”.