JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, was killed in ceasefire violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region, the Army said on Sunday.
“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” the Army said. Naib Subedar Singh was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries, it said.
Naib Subedar Singh is survived by his wife and two children, a son and daughter. His mortal remains would be taken to his home town Amritsar on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.
The CFV was initiated by Pakistan to facilitate infiltration across the LoC, an Army source said. The CFVs have been continuing unabated and this sector is more prone to infiltration, the source said.
