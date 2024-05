Watch | This massive carpet took 9 years to make

Did you know that it took around 60 artisans over 8 years to make Asia’s biggest ever handmade carpet?

This handwoven marvel measures an impressive 72 feet by 40 feet.

The work on the carpet unit was started in 2016 in Wail Kralpora of Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is being manufactured by Srinagar-based Fayaz Ahmad Shah, who is associated with the carpet business for decades.

Reporting: Peerzada Ashiq

Videos: Nissar Ahmad

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S