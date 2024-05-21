Watch | Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: We in Kashmir feel morally incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi contested from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, once the preferred seat of the Abdullahs, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Mehdi, also a prominent Shia cleric, recalled the dark days following the abrogation of Article 370; gave his views on what diversity means to him; why India should protect its federal structure; looked back with regret that the majority of Jammu and Kashmir could not do enough to protect Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the wake of growing militancy in the 1990s.

Reporting: Peerzada Ashiq

Video: Nissar Ahmad

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran