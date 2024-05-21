GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: We in Kashmir feel morally incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits

The National Conference leader contested from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi contested from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, once the preferred seat of the Abdullahs, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Mehdi, also a prominent Shia cleric, recalled the dark days following the abrogation of Article 370; gave his views on what diversity means to him; why India should protect its federal structure; looked back with regret that the majority of Jammu and Kashmir could not do enough to protect Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the wake of growing militancy in the 1990s.

Read more: Want to respond democratically to August 5, 2019 decision: National Conference Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Read more: I apologise for failing Kashmiri Pandits in 1990: NC’s Aga Ruhullah Mehdi

Reporting: Peerzada Ashiq

Video: Nissar Ahmad

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

General Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

