Third militant killed in three-day-long operation in Kulgam: officials

The anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgan entered the third day on Wednesday as a fresh exchange of fire resulted in the killing of a third hiding militant. Earlier, two militants were killed at the encounter site.

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, fresh firing erupted at the encounter site in Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, when the security forces were sanitising the area following the killing of two The Resistance Front (TRF) militants, including its “commander” Basit Dar, on Tuesday.

The encounter site was filled with the debris of a house that caught fire during the anti-militancy operation of the security forces.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J&K.

The attached land parcels belong to Asif Ahmed Malik, a resident of Pulwama’s Mirpora.

“Malik was arrested on 31st January 2020. Arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession. The NIA had chargesheeted him on July 27, 2020 under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA(P) Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933,” the NIA said.

He is currently undergoing trial before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The NIA said it has attached 109 properties in J&K under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.