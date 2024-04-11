GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district; one terrorist killed

The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter.

April 11, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, in Pulwama district, on April 11, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, in Pulwama district, on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on April 11,” police said.

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there,” they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. “In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained,” the police said.

"Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter. "Search going on. Further details awaited," the police said on X.

