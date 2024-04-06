GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED attaches property worth ₹1 crore in J&K paper leak case

The paper leak case triggered a series of street protests by job aspirants who had appeared in the examination between March 16 and April 5 in 2023

April 06, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 6 said it has attached property worth ₹1 crore in the Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector examination paper leak case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 6 said it has attached property worth ₹1 crore in the Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector examination paper leak case | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 6 said it has attached property worth ₹1 crore in the Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector examination paper leak case. The examination was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board to recruit police sub-inspectors in the Union Territory. 

A spokesperson said the ED attached movable properties of the accused, Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

In its investigation, the ED has alleged that Mr. Yadav and others had reaped monetary benefits from the paper leak. Around 1,200 sub-inspectors were to be recruited in the drive whose selection list was later cancelled.

The case triggered a series of street protests by job aspirants who had appeared in the examination between March 16 and April 5 in 2023. 

