GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

21 killed, more than 40 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara said that was driver was unable to negotiate a cut which resulted in the bus accident.

Published - May 30, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Jammu

ANI, PTI
Police personnel and civilians near the wreckage of the bus which skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Chowki Choura, in Jammu district, on May 30, 2024.

Police personnel and civilians near the wreckage of the bus which skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Chowki Choura, in Jammu district, on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Atleast 21 people were killed and more than 40 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, they added.

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the accident.

“Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu posted on X.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.