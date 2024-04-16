GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Jammu and Kashmir

Incessant rains in Srinagar over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels

April 16, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Srinagar

Navy’s Marine Commandos on patrol along the Jhelum river in J&K. File photo for representational purpose only.

Navy’s Marine Commandos on patrol along the Jhelum river in J&K. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on April 16, officials said.

Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.

So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

