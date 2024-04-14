Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29

Rest stop: The Baltal base camp, 105 km northeast of Srinagar, for the Amarnath pilgrimage. Through the less-steep Baltal route, which was opened in 1999, pilgrims trek 14 km to the temple and return in a day.
Morning routine: Getting ready for the trek outside a tent at Baltal.
Gearing up: Brisk sales of raincoats and other protective gear at the base camp.
The road ahead: Pilgrims make their way on foot and on horses along the mountain path near Baltal.
Care at hand: A wait outside the temporary hospital at Baltal.
Meal time: Food service at the camp.
All set: Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims gather in the early morning before starting their trek.
Souvenir stalls: Shops just below the holy cave at Amarnath.
Yatra interrupted: Soldiers carry a person injured in the flash flood on July 8 for treatment at Baltal.
The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.